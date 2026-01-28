Amazon’s Arrival Brings Jobs and Questions to Salisbury

[O'CONNOR] A new Amazon distribution center is on its way to Salisbury, and while the whole process is still coming together, the conversation around it is already well underway. For some, it's a sign of opportunity. For others, it raises questions about growth, traffic, and what Salisbury is becoming. I met with Executive Director of Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development, David Ryan, about what this means for Salisbury locals. I'm Jenny O 'Connor for Delmarva Public Media. According to Dave Ryan, the Amazon Distribution Center comes with plenty of exciting new developments.

[RYAN] Well, first of all, it's a brand name. I think everyone is very familiar. That adds credibility to the development in and of itself. Second, there's lots of jobs, over 100 jobs, that are anticipated as a result of this investment.

[O'CONNOR] But according to Amazon's official warehouse list, most of the company's Maryland footprint is centered around Baltimore. So why are they coming to Salisbury? Well, Ryan says Salisbury is actually a perfect fit.

[RYAN] So we're surrounded. Two highways intersect here. We're home to Maryland's second-largest airport. We're home to Maryland's second-largest port. We have freight train service and it's hard to find another community the size of Salisbury with the assets that we have.

[O'CONNOR] Not only will the Amazon Distribution Center bring new jobs, it also adds economic diversification, strengthening Salisbury's logistics and distribution sectors, and supporting long-term stability. Dave says the county is now focused on creating more shovel-ready sites to keep pace with the steady population growth.

[RYAN] If you go back to 1867, the year the county was founded, every single year we've had growth in population, and it's very inclined. It's about 3% a year. Very predictable, very stable.

[O'CONNOR] And as Salisbury continues to grow in population, the economy and job opportunities need to grow too, so the cost of the public services doesn't fall harder on the residents.

[RYAN] If anything, development like this maintains that tax base, doesn't allow it to escalate.

[O'CONNOR] As new job markets open up in Wicomico County, officials are also working to prepare residents to fill those positions, just as they did with the aviation training when Salisbury Regional Airport began expanding because, as Ryan said, workforce development is essential. He points to the aviation maintenance program created with UMES as a model.

[RYAN] Four and a half years... took us that long to create an aviation maintenance technician school. That school opened in August and here we are with four or five, maybe five or six flights now to Philadelphia and Charlotte from Piedmont, just started service to Orlando...

[O'CONNOR] And Ryan says growth isn't optional, it's necessary.

[RYAN] Nothing lasts forever. You go back in our history and a lot of companies that were mainstays in Salisbury are no longer. And if we didn't replace those jobs, if we don't move forward, then I would suggest the consequences could be far worse than dealing with some some infrastructure issues.

[O'CONNOR] Some residents worry about how a company like Amazon could affect small businesses. Ryan says history shows adaptation, not replacement.

[RYAN] I think if you go through history of Amazon distribution centers, I think they've seen overall an uptick in small business creation. It may be different. It may be less retail. It may be more manufacturing that people can really get their products into a local distribution centers.

[O'CONNOR] Ryan also expects Amazon to become part of the local community.

[RYAN] Most companies that end up in Salisbury really become involved in the fabric of community. I think they've had a history of that in other communities. So I think there are some opportunities for not only the job creation, but also giving back to the community in which they operate.

[O'CONNOR] As Salisbury continues to grow, Ryan says the goal is balance. To embrace opportunity while protecting what makes the city feel like home. For Delmarva Public Media, I'm Jenny O 'Connor.