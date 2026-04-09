Wicomico Student Returns to National Spelling Bee After Second Straight Win

[O'CONNOR]: Wicomico Middle School 8th grader Megan Barrientos is heading back to the Scripps National Spelling Bee this May after winning her regional championship for the second year in a row. I'm Jenny O’Connor. On March 7th, Megan Barrientos competed in her final qualifying year for the Regional Spelling Bee at the Ella Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center at UMES. And after years of preparation leading up to the moment, the outcome still came as a surprise to her.

[BARRIENTOS]: It feels surreal. I wasn't really expecting it this year again.

[O'CONNOR]: She won her first regional spelling bee last year. The back-to-back win is impressive on its own, but her journey to this point makes it even more remarkable. Wicomico County Public Schools Public Information Officer Tracy Sahler has seen Megan’s progress firsthand.

[SAHLER]: Philippines with her family to relocate here in Salisbury and have that level of success.

[O'CONNOR]: Before moving to Salisbury from the Philippines, Megan had participated in spelling competitions, but the format was very different from what she faces now.

[BARRIENTOS]: The spelling bees that I participated there, it's not oral. It's more like they say the word and you write them on a whiteboard. I think it's easier.

[O'CONNOR]: That first year quickly turned into a national level achievement. Megan advanced to the semifinals at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, placing ahead of a large field of competitors.

[SAHLER]: When she says that she finished as a semifinalist, I think she ended up tied for 67th. So everybody who goes out in a particular round is 67th out of like 225, you know, something like that. So there were a lot of competitors who got out before Megan did. And we were very excited. We were following her progress and we had people sending pictures and wishing her luck and so it was really nice not just for our school system but for this school to have that national profile.

[O'CONNOR]: Now with one year of experience behind her, Megan says she feels more confident heading back.

[BARRIENTOS]: I'm just a lot more calmer and well-equipped this year.

[O'CONNOR]: At the national level, spelling bees are about much more than just memorizing words. Students are expected to understand language patterns, word origins and vocabulary across multiple languages.

[SAHLER]: It's a level of difficulty at the National Bee that most of us would not even enter the room to attempt it.

[O'CONNOR]: Megan says her preparation reflects that challenge, focusing on both repetition and understanding.

[BARRIENTOS]: I usually write them down so I could memorize them better. I would review my errors and I mostly familiarize myself with word origins and spelling patterns of other languages.

[O'CONNOR]: And sometimes that process can be frustrating.

[BARRIENTOS]: I think the hardest part that just applies to anything are the mistakes, especially the ones that you repeat.

[O'CONNOR]: But Megan’s determination and grit have gotten her a trip to the National Bee in National Harbor this May. As she prepares for Nationals once again, she keeps the pressure in perspective, approaching her final year with a steady mindset.

[BARRIENTOS]: I'll just do the best I can since this is my last year.

[O'CONNOR]: And while some competitors may be aiming to take home the title—her goal is simple.

[BARRIENTOS]: I just hope that I'll get farther than last year.

[O'CONNOR]: For now, she’s focused on one more run at the national stage, representing Wicomico County and the Eastern Shore. The Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place this spring just outside Washington, D.C., at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor. Preliminary rounds are scheduled for late May, and the finals are set for early June. Audiences can watch portions of the competition live on ION Television, with additional coverage and updates available online through the Scripps National Spelling Bee website and social media channels.

For Delmarva Public Media, I’m Jenny O’Connor.