An Immersive Experience: Sound, Science, and Stillness at Salisbury University

[O’CONNOR]:

At Salisbury University, two faculty members in music technology and music therapy have put together a new kind of event that is inviting people to slow down, tune in, and experience sound in a completely different way. I’m Jenny O’Connor. This new event is an immersive experience that combines binaural beats, projected visuals, and an open, come-and-go environment where people can sit, stretch, or simply exist for a while. But beyond the glowing lights and layered sound, there’s a deeper idea at work; the connection between music, the brain, and overall well-being.

[SCHREIBMAN]:

It is an application of music to help people work on health goals, very simply put.

[O’CONNOR]:

That’s Jan Schreibman, who is helping to lead Salisbury University’s new music therapy program — a field that blends music and psychology to support people across all stages of life. And while this experience draws from music therapy concepts, it’s not exactly the same thing.

[SCHREIBMAN]:

There’s three components — the therapist, the music, and the receiver. So, this experience is a therapeutic application of music, but not music therapy.

[O’CONNOR]:

But the connection between music and the body is still at the core of both.

[SCHREIBMAN]:

Music triggers memories. It happens whether we’re trying to or not. So it connects with us emotionally. It connects with us physically because of the vibratory factors, as well as in other music where it’s more rhythmic. It connects with the rhythmicity within our bodies.

[O’CONNOR]:

At the center of it all are binaural beats.

[SCHREIBMAN]:

One tone is presented to your right ear and a different tone of a different frequency is presented to the left, and then your brain creates this third.

[O’CONNOR]:

Depending on the frequencies used, it can help promote relaxation, focus, or even sleep. But this experience goes beyond just what you hear. Music technologist Suzanna Mallow helped design the space, using projection and lighting to fully immerse the audience.

[MALLOW]:

This experience, I feel, helps people relate to something down to the cellular level. You feel it in your bones, in your cells.

[O’CONNOR]:

Inside the auditorium, soft blue tones are rippling across the walls. Low-frequency sound is moving throughout the room. There’s no set way to participate in this. There’s no guidebook, no signs — and that’s all intentional.

[SCHREIBMAN]:

Some people came and stayed for five minutes and then left, while others stayed for an hour plus. And there’s nothing said that you have to sit still. We invite people to move around during this experience.

[O’CONNOR]:

This event is becoming a recurring feature at Salisbury University. Its flexibility makes the experience accessible, whether someone just needs a quick reset or a longer moment to decompress. And for students especially, this pause can be powerful. Music therapy student Alison Tucker says she felt the difference right away.

[TUCKER]:

I definitely was stressed. It’s Friday, we just got back from spring break — everything is just overwhelming. I walked in and left feeling very relaxed, but not tired.

[O’CONNOR]:

That blend of sensation, sound, and science is what makes the experience stand out. And it’s an opportunity to take a break, guilt-free, because science is on your side.

[SCHREIBMAN]:

Research does show that when you take breaks, you’re actually more productive when you go back to the work you were trying to do.

[O’CONNOR]:

And while the experience is designed for a shared space, both creators say it’s something people can carry with them beyond the auditorium — whether that’s listening to similar sounds at home or simply being more intentional about taking breaks. As finals approach and stress builds, this immersive experience offers something many people don’t realize they need — a space to pause, reset, and just be. The immersive experience will be back in May to bring more peace and wellness to the Salisbury community. The music therapy program is in full swing as of fall 2025. Information on the program and upcoming immersive experiences can be found at www.salisbury.edu.

For Delmarva Public Media, I’m Jenny O’Connor.

