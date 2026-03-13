Ocean City Looks Beyond Summer Tourism with Discover OC Initiative

[O'CONNOR] Ocean City tourism leaders have rebranded their outreach to attract conferences and events in the shoulder seasons in hopes of strengthening the local economy beyond the summer months. I'm Jenny O'Connor. For decades, Ocean City has been known primarily as a summer vacation destination, but local tourism leaders are now working to expand that identity by positioning the resort town as a place for conferences, meetings and business events outside of the peak season.

[WILBUR] Everything is walkable or a short drive or a bus ride. It's just a compact little destination that has everything you could want.

[O'CONNOR] That's the Regional Director of Sales of Stonebridge, Judy Wilbur. She works closely with Kim Mueller, who has been leading the rebrand of Ocean City Convention and Visitors Bureau, to Discover OC.

[MUELLER] Discover Ocean City really represents a place where planners can come for information on the full destination versus just the convention center.

[O'CONNOR] Mueller is Discover OC's director of sales. She says their focus is on expanding Ocean City to a year round destination. But obviously, the beach isn't the same when it's not warm outside. So the city has to expand.

[MUELLER] The thing is, Discover Ocean City is not the vehicle that's going after the leisure traveler. We are really focusing on the group business, conventions, meetings, sports.

[O'CONNOR] And yes, Ocean City is an iconic leisure location. But why take the business trip elsewhere if you're not going to find a little entertainment?

[MUELLER] I think attendees are choosing meetings, conferences, and conventions that they can bring their family. They want to get out and use an excuse to learn, network, and experience.

[O'CONNOR] Mueller has been discovering for herself just how little people know about Ocean City.

[MUELLER] As I go out and I meet with planners, they've been here on vacation, and they're like, "We love Ocean City," You know, stories of bringing their family here, and they have never thought to bring meeting here.

[O'CONNOR] People have been driving down the streets for years, not realizing the opportunities that lie right under their nose.

[MUELLER] They didn't know we had a convention center. They drove by it a million times, so it's really bringing that attention that yeah, you love it as a vacation spot. Pleasure bringing your family. Imagine how much your attendees will enjoy this destination.

[O'CONNOR] And so many of the traditional beach vacation spots are still open in the shoulder seasons.

[MUELLER] The biggest trend right now that groups are looking for is a unique venue spaces. Secrets is, you know, an amazing venue. The Arts Center. The Arts Center, yeah. For smaller groups, it's a great venue. The museum just went through that full remodel.

[O'CONNOR] Mueller says her team is focusing on filling hotels in the offseason, but also midweek year round, not just in the summer months.

[MUELLER] If you're making your destination a 10 month destination, you are no longer looking at seasonal help. You are then looking at full time help, which allows the businesses to have secure people, knowledgeable people, elevating the experience for people coming into the destination.

[O'CONNOR] And Judy Wilbur mentioned this is one way to visit Ocean City without the summer prices. And Wilbur says these experiences can overpour into other attractions on the Eastern Shore.

[WILBUR] It's just not 10 miles of beach and boardwalk. They want to experience Berlin, historic Main Street. They want to experience Assateague Island.

[O'CONNOR] For Discover Ocean City, the goal isn't to recreate the busy summer season year round, but to spread visitors more evenly throughout the calendar and support businesses that stay open beyond the peak months. If they're successful, they say conferences, meetings and group travel could help strengthen Ocean City's economy while giving visitors a new way to experience the beach town. And as Judy Wilbur puts it—

[WILBUR] When people come here, whether it's vacation or for a conference, they come down and they get that sense of relaxation.

[O'CONNOR] For Delmarva Public Media, I'm Jenny O'Connor.

