Delmarva Today 9-25-26: “Friday News Roundup”

Newscast featuring the region’s top stories including: Interview with Ocean City’s Tom Perlozzo on Ocean Calling Friday cancellation, bomb threats in Wicomico County and UMES’s record ranking in US News and World Report.
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.