Laps for Charity
Laps for Charity
Take your own vehicle onto The Monster Mile during Dover Motor Speedway's Laps for Charity on September 27, 2026. Participants can drive laps around the legendary one-mile concrete oval behind the official Ford Mustang pace car, with VIP experiences and additional track activities available. Open to passenger vehicles only, this family-friendly event benefits Speedway Children's Charities, with 100% of proceeds supporting children in need throughout the region.
Dover Motor Speedway
75-125
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Dover Motor Speedway
99 Plaza DrDover, Delaware 19901
302-883-6560
info@dovermotorspeedway.com