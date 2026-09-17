Tred Avon Players presents Ravenscroft, a darkly funny mystery by Don Nigro, directed by Rob Sanchez, October 22–November 1, 2026, at the Oxford Community Center in Oxford, Maryland.

On a snowy night at an isolated manor, Inspector Ruffing arrives to investigate a mysterious death—and encounters five women whose conflicting stories make the truth increasingly difficult to uncover. Filled with secrets, unexpected twists, and sharp humor, Ravenscroft will keep you guessing.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. For performance times and tickets, visit tredavonplayers.org.