Tred Avon Players Presents Ravenscroft
Tred Avon Players Presents Ravenscroft
Tred Avon Players presents Ravenscroft, a darkly funny mystery by Don Nigro, directed by Rob Sanchez, October 22–November 1, 2026, at the Oxford Community Center in Oxford, Maryland.
On a snowy night at an isolated manor, Inspector Ruffing arrives to investigate a mysterious death—and encounters five women whose conflicting stories make the truth increasingly difficult to uncover. Filled with secrets, unexpected twists, and sharp humor, Ravenscroft will keep you guessing.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. For performance times and tickets, visit tredavonplayers.org.
Oxford Community Center
$15-$25
Every week through Nov 01, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Supported By
Tred Avon Players
410-226-0061
info@tredavonplayers.org
Artist Group Info
Tred Avon Players
info@tredavonplayers.org
Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford RdOxford, Maryland 21654
410-226-5904
admin@oxfordcc.org