The Peace Initiative come to Cafe Night

Dr Carlton Cannon, director of bands at The Cab Calloway School of the Arts and Pastor of the Clarence Street Church of God is the featured musician during Café Night at Connection Church in Laurel on Sunday Sept 20 at 6PM.

Dr Cannon, a highly acclaimed saxophonist will be joined in glorifying the Lord in song by The Peace Initiative, a group of seasoned jazz musicians from Philadelphia and surrounding areas. We are also pleased to welcome, our guest speaker Lisa Johnson co-owner of Benvenuto Restaurant. Come be encouraged by her testimony to the goodness of God. Fall desserts will be served beforehand. There is no charge to attend. A love offering to bless the musicians will be welcome. Connection Church is located at 28714 Seaford Rd in Laurel DE. For information on this event, The Dessert Theater featuring “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” on October 11 at 6PM, Café Night with Jason Evans an on-air Bridge radio personality on October 18 or the Gaither-Style Sing on Sunday 1 at 6PM, you may contact Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com or call 302-875-4646