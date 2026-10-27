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The Naghash Ensemble

The Naghash Ensemble

"The sound of ancient Armenia reinvented for the 21st century."
The Naghash Ensemble combines the earthy spirituality of Armenian folk song, new classical music, and contemporary post-minimalism with the energy of rock and jazz.

Salisbury University Holloway Hall, Jackson Family Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Salisbury University Cultural Affairs
410 548 3586
culturalaffairs@salibury.edu
https://www.salisbury.edu/academic-offices/liberal-arts/cultural-affairs/
Salisbury University Holloway Hall, Jackson Family Auditorium
1101 Camden Avenue
Salisbury, Maryland 21801
410-543-6000
fultonschool@salisbury.edu
https://www.salisbury.edu/