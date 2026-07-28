The Itzels come to Cafe Night in Laurel DE

The Itzels Come to Laurel for Café Night

You may have seen members of The Itzels on Bill Gaither videos and heard their nominations at The Grammy and The Dove awards but, more importantly for our community is the opportunity to enjoy The Itzels live, in concert during Café Night at Connection Church on Sunday August 23 at 6PM. You will enjoy original Word-driven songs plus modern and traditional hymns with beautiful harmonies from 3 generations of Itzels. Their heart is to bring families together in worship of The Sovereign Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. For a taste of what you can expect, you can find their music on YouTube. Please feel free to come to Café Night a little early for fellowship over festive Hawaiian dessert cups! There is no charge for the concert admission though we will accept a love offering for the Itzels’ ministries. For details on this and future events including The Peace Initiative with Dr Carlton Cannon on Sept 20, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on Oct 11, The Jason Evans Family on Oct 18, The Gaither-Style Sing with Ray Bannett on Nov 1 or Precious Memories on Nov 15, contact Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com or call 302-875-4646. Connection Church is located at 28714 Seaford Rd. in Laurel DE.

