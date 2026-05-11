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Spring "Witness House" Soiree

Spring "Witness House" Soiree

The Nanticoke Historic Preservation Alliance and Janet Hannsz cordially invite you to the Spring "Witness House" Soiree at historic Glasgow Manor, c. 1760. Appetizers will be provided by Gardens and Garnishes Catering, with Wine selected by Vintage 414, Beer by RAR Brewing and a seasonal summer cocktail.

This is a MD250 celebration and proceeds from the Soiree will help fund the installation of the Trippe Rooms in the Three Cultures Center at Handsell.

Glasgow Manor
$80 (guest), $125 (sponsor)
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
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Glasgow Manor
1500 Hambrooks Blvd.
Cambridge,