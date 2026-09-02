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Southern Delaware Orchestra Presents: Ritmos Latinos (Latin Rhythms)

Southern Delaware Orchestra Presents: Ritmos Latinos (Latin Rhythms)

Passion, color, and irresistible rhythm take center stage as SODELO celebrates the vibrant musical traditions of Spain and Latin America. The program includes:

Ravel's hypnotic Boléro,
Rodrigo's beloved Concierto de Aranjuez, featuring acclaimed guitar soloist Dr. Celil Refik Kaya,
Márquez's electrifying Danzón No. 2, and
Rimsky-Korsakov's dazzling Capriccio espagnol.

Cape Henlopen High School
$0 - $30
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Southern Delaware Orchestra: SODELO
southerndelawareorchestra@gmail.com
sodelomusic.org
Cape Henlopen High School
1250 Kings Highway
Lewes, Delaware 19958
3026567442
dso@delawaresymphony.org
https://www.delawaresymphony.org/