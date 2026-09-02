Southern Delaware Orchestra Presents: Ritmos Latinos (Latin Rhythms)

Passion, color, and irresistible rhythm take center stage as SODELO celebrates the vibrant musical traditions of Spain and Latin America. The program includes:

Ravel's hypnotic Boléro,

Rodrigo's beloved Concierto de Aranjuez, featuring acclaimed guitar soloist Dr. Celil Refik Kaya,

Márquez's electrifying Danzón No. 2, and

Rimsky-Korsakov's dazzling Capriccio espagnol.