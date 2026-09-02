Southern Delaware Orchestra Presents: Ritmos Latinos (Latin Rhythms)
Southern Delaware Orchestra Presents: Ritmos Latinos (Latin Rhythms)
Passion, color, and irresistible rhythm take center stage as SODELO celebrates the vibrant musical traditions of Spain and Latin America. The program includes:
Ravel's hypnotic Boléro,
Rodrigo's beloved Concierto de Aranjuez, featuring acclaimed guitar soloist Dr. Celil Refik Kaya,
Márquez's electrifying Danzón No. 2, and
Rimsky-Korsakov's dazzling Capriccio espagnol.
Sussex Central High School
$0 - $30
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Southern Delaware Orchestra: SODELO
southerndelawareorchestra@gmail.com
Sussex Central High School
26026 Patriots WayGeorgetown, Delaware 19947
302-934-3166
phoebe.marvel@irsd.k12.de.us