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Southern Delaware Orchestra Presents: Ritmos Latinos (Latin Rhythms)

Southern Delaware Orchestra Presents: Ritmos Latinos (Latin Rhythms)

Passion, color, and irresistible rhythm take center stage as SODELO celebrates the vibrant musical traditions of Spain and Latin America. The program includes:

Ravel's hypnotic Boléro,
Rodrigo's beloved Concierto de Aranjuez, featuring acclaimed guitar soloist Dr. Celil Refik Kaya,
Márquez's electrifying Danzón No. 2, and
Rimsky-Korsakov's dazzling Capriccio espagnol.

Sussex Central High School
$0 - $30
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Southern Delaware Orchestra: SODELO
southerndelawareorchestra@gmail.com
sodelomusic.org
Sussex Central High School
26026 Patriots Way
Georgetown, Delaware 19947
302-934-3166
phoebe.marvel@irsd.k12.de.us