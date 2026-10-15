November 20, 2026 ---- Rachel Franklin SONOS Concert – ‘Coming to America,’ a 250th program!

SONOS offers chamber music with a twist. Led by acclaimed pianist Rachel Franklin and featuring violinist Christian Tremblay and fretless bassist Jonathan Miles Brown, the ensemble explores connections among musical traditions and shares compelling stories about where those traditions meet. Coming to America celebrates the rich cultural and musical heritage of the United States, shaped by people seeking opportunity, fleeing persecution, or brought here through enslavement. The program includes spirituals, immigration songs, jazz, and classical works ranging from Beethoven to Bernstein. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at oxfordcc.org.

