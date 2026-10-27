Precious Memories Gospel Band comes for Cafe Night at Connection Church

Precious Memories Gospel Band comes to Café Night at Connection Church on Sunday, November 15th at 6PM. Their piano, steel guitar and fiddle playing combined with rich vocal harmonies have made this gospel group a local favorite for 20 years.

Come out and enjoy songs from the Gaither songbook, Lee Greeenwood’s “God Bless The USA” and more. November treats will served before the music begins. Café Night is a coffee-house style live music ministry of Connection Church, 28714 Seaford Rd in Laurel DE. Come and discover why folks from across Delmarva come to enjoy good Christian music and fellowship. There is not a charge to attend. If traveling to the venue is not possible for you, know that Café events are streamed live on Facebook at ConnectionChurchDE. For more information about this or future events including an acoustic night with DC artist Lisette Schaffer on December 20 or the internationally acclaimed band WIND on January 17, contact Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com or call 302-875-4646

