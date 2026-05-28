Pocomoke Poker Run

What Is a Poker Run?

It’s a full day of fun cruising the Pocomoke River with a boatload of friends — and new for 2026, you can play by car, too!

Boaters will follow clues to six secret locations along the Pocomoke River, collecting playing cards and competing in a variety of scored challenge events such as cornhole toss, crab pot shake, and more.

Car participants will follow a separate route, stopping at local businesses to collect cards and complete participation challenges — a great way to support our community while playing.

Each participant will receive a Participant’s Packet containing clues, routes, and important information at the Participant’s Meeting:

📍 Friday, June 26, 2026

🕠 5:30 p.m.

🍺 Cypress Roots Brewing Company – 148 Market St, Pocomoke City, MD 21851

🚤🚗 Event Day Details

🗓 Saturday, June 27, 2026

⏰ 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Boaters & Car Participants: Check in at the Back Deck of Dockside in Pocomoke

Dockside– 2 Riverside Dr, Pocomoke City, MD 21851

All participants must return by 4:00 p.m. for final scoring and prize announcements.

🏆 What Can I Win?

There are two major prizes up for grabs:

🃏 Best Poker Hand-$1,000

Awarded to the participant with the strongest poker hand collected during the run.

🎯 Best Overall Mini-Game Player-$500

Awarded to the participant with the highest combined score from all mini-game challenges completed throughout the event.

Additionally, each individual mini-game has its own prize — the participant with the highest score in that mini-game wins! This way, everyone has multiple chances to take home a prize.

All participants must return by 4:00 p.m. to be eligible for prizes.

Best of all, 100% of the proceeds benefit Pocomoke City Nonprofit Organizations!

💲 How Much Does It Cost?

$50 per person if you register before June 25

$55 per person for registrations on June 26 & 27

⚓ Boat participation is limited by U.S. Coast Guard certification.

🚗 Car participants must obey all local traffic laws and posted speed limits.

Boat owners, drivers, and passengers — gather your crew, register early, and help support the City in its Revitalization Efforts!

📄 A completed registration form is required for every participant.