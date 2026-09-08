National Capital Model Soldier Society 65th Annual Washington Show
National Capital Model Soldier Society 65th Annual Washington Show
Highlights include:
• Historical & Fantasy miniatures on display
• Kids 17 & under get in FREE with an adult
• Modeling demonstrations
• Hobby vendors
• Model club tables - Join the modeling community!
• A private collection of vintage, rare, and out of production kits will be for sale.
Hotel Belvoir Springfield
General admission $10, children 17 and under FREE
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
National Capital Model Soldier Society
(240) 477-3531
dkdickens-h@comcast.net
Hotel Belvoir Springfield
6550 Loisdale Rd 22150Springfield, Virginia 22150
(703) 971-8900