Legacy Day 2026 Exhibit Opening
Legacy Day 2026 Exhibit Opening
All are invited to a reception in honor of this year's Legacy Day exhibit. In the spirit of celebrating America's 250th birthday, the theme of the exhibit is "Pursuing Freedom: Highlights of 250 Years of African American History in Kent County." Sixty highlights--some familiar and some not so well-known--are presented as part of a virtual railroad-track timeline from 1776 to the present.
Bordley History Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Historical Society of Kent County
410-778-3499
director@kentcountyhistory.org
Bordley History Center
301 High St.Chestertown, Maryland 21620
410-778-3499
director@kentcountyhistory.org