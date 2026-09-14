As fewer Delawareans have strong connections to farms, the need for agriculture literacy has never been greater. Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation’s Lace Up for Ag Literacy 5K Run/Walk will bring the community together on October 10, 2026, to support programs that help Delaware youth where food and fiber comes from.

The race held at Hopkins Farm Creamery in Lewes welcomes supporters of all ages. Participants will not only enjoy a scenic trail around the farm but also contribute to a cause that helps strengthen the Foundation’s mission to build awareness, understanding, and positive public perception about Delaware’s farm operations and fresh local food.

Proceeds from the event will benefit agricultural literacy initiatives that connect students and consumers with agriculture through hands-on learning experiences, educational resources, and classroom programs. By increasing youth’s knowledge of agriculture, these efforts help bridge the gap between producers and consumers and help inspire future agriculturalists.

“The Lace Up for Ag Literacy Run started six years ago to support our Foundation’s efforts in educating kids about the importance of agriculture in their everyday lives,” said DEFB Foundation Chair Bill Powers. “Because of fundraisers like this, we are able to go into classrooms and youth groups and bring agriculture to them.”

This year’s Lace Up for Ag Literacy 5K Run/Walk will be held Oct. 10 at Hopkins Farm Creamery, 18186 Dairy Farm Road in Lewes. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m.

The family-friendly course through the fourth-generation dairy farm takes participants past pastures, barns, hay bales, a covered bridge, and a scenic pond before finishing at the creamery.

Following the race, participants are encouraged to stay and enjoy the Hopkins Farm Fall Festival, featuring breakfast, apple cider, fall activities, and more. The Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation’s Mobile Ag Lab will also be on-site, offering interactive agricultural education opportunities.

Registration is $30 per person through Oct. 4, $35 race week, and $40 on race day. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/DE/Lewes/LaceUpforAg5KRunWalk. For sponsorship opportunities or additional information, contact the Delaware Farm Bureau state office at 302-697-3183 or visit defb.org/foundation/lace-up-for-ag-literacy.