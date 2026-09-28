Imam Collective: Strings Across Boundaries
Imam Collective: Strings Across Boundaries
IMAM COLLECTIVE presents
Strings Across Boundaries
Wednesday, September 30, 7:30 p.m.
Holloway Hall, Great Hall
Guitarist and composer Hasan Imam Hamdani leads a dynamic ensemble of guitar, violin, and guzheng in an evening of music exploring traditions from across the Muslim world. The program features works by West African, Turkish, Persian, South Asian, Chinese and American artists.
Through music and storytelling, the ensemble explores the connections between these traditions and the spread of Islam.
Great Hall in Holloway Hall, Salisbury University
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cultural Affairs
410-548 3586
culturalaffairs@salisbury.edu
Great Hall in Holloway Hall, Salisbury University
1101 Camden AveSalisbury, Maryland 21801
410-543-6228
FultonBoxOffice@salisbury.edu