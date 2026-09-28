Imam Collective: Strings Across Boundaries

IMAM COLLECTIVE presents

Strings Across Boundaries

Wednesday, September 30, 7:30 p.m.

Holloway Hall, Great Hall

Guitarist and composer Hasan Imam Hamdani leads a dynamic ensemble of guitar, violin, and guzheng in an evening of music exploring traditions from across the Muslim world. The program features works by West African, Turkish, Persian, South Asian, Chinese and American artists.

Through music and storytelling, the ensemble explores the connections between these traditions and the spread of Islam.

