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Imam Collective: Strings Across Boundaries

Imam Collective: Strings Across Boundaries

IMAM COLLECTIVE presents
Strings Across Boundaries
Wednesday, September 30, 7:30 p.m.
Holloway Hall, Great Hall

Guitarist and composer Hasan Imam Hamdani leads a dynamic ensemble of guitar, violin, and guzheng in an evening of music exploring traditions from across the Muslim world. The program features works by West African, Turkish, Persian, South Asian, Chinese and American artists.

Through music and storytelling, the ensemble explores the connections between these traditions and the spread of Islam.

Great Hall in Holloway Hall, Salisbury University
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Cultural Affairs
410-548 3586
culturalaffairs@salisbury.edu
https://www.salisbury.edu/academic-offices/liberal-arts/cultural-affairs/
Great Hall in Holloway Hall, Salisbury University
1101 Camden Ave
Salisbury, Maryland 21801
410-543-6228
FultonBoxOffice@salisbury.edu
https://www.salisbury.edu/academic-offices/liberal-arts/cultural-affairs/