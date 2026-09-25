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Gaither-Style Sing

Gaither-Style Sing

A Gaither-Style Sing led by Ray Bennett and The Shepherd’s Voice will happen on Sunday night November 1 at Connection Church in Laurel DE. Ray Bennett is one of the most recognizable lead singers in the Hampton Roads area. Add The Shepherd’s Voice from N. Carolina, with their new team member Mark Wyatt and you will have Southern Gospel Music at its best. Five gifted vocalists under one roof to glorify the Lord and encourage people as the message of Jesus Christ is shared in song. The music starts at 6PM however, you might want to come early for fellowship and the light biscuit-style snacks with refreshing sweet tea! No tickets are needed to attend. A love-offering opportunity will be available. Connection Church, 28714 Seaford Rd, Laurel DE. For information, you may contact: 302-875-4646

Connection Church
No Charge
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Connection Church
302-875-4646
Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com
www.ConnectionsChurchDE.com
Connection Church
28714 Seaford Rd (Corner of Alt 13 &amp; Bethel Rd)
LAUREL, Delaware 19956
302-875-4646
Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com
www.ConnectionsChurchDE.com