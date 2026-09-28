Join us for the Lower Shore Land Trust's annual Flannel Formal on Saturday, November 7, from 3:30–6:30 PM at the beautiful Bordeleau Vineyard & Winery in Eden, Maryland.

Spend a cozy fall afternoon enjoying live original soulful Americana music by Neal Hooks & The Pocomoke Sound, fresh shucked oysters, delicious desserts, local beer and wine, George's Mixes famous Bloody Mary Bar, yard games, and relaxing by fire pits.

The evening will also feature a silent auction and presentation of the Stephen Parker Conservation Legacy Award. Grab your favorite flannel and join us for an afternoon of conservation, community, and celebration in the heart of Maryland's Lower Eastern Shore.