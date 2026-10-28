Epworth Christian School Annual Christmas Market
Epworth Christian School Annual Christmas Market
We are hosting our annual Christmas Market on Saturday, November 21st from 9am until 3pm. This year's Christmas Market includes over 20 local vendors displaying handmade crafts and other great gifts. Admission is $2, and there will be food and beverages available for purchase.
Epworth Christian School Christmas Market
Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
Time: 9 AM–3 PM
Location: 14511 Sycamore Road, Laurel, DE 19956
Admission: $2
Event link: https://www.facebook.com/share/1R3UiCGirn/
Epworth Christian School
2
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Epworth Christian School
3028754488
brad.cullen@epworthcs.com
Artist Group Info
brkcullen@gmail.com
Epworth Christian School
14511 SYCAMORE RDLAUREL, Delaware 19956-2740
3028754488
brkcullen@gmail.com