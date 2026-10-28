Epworth Christian School Annual Christmas Market

We are hosting our annual Christmas Market on Saturday, November 21st from 9am until 3pm. This year's Christmas Market includes over 20 local vendors displaying handmade crafts and other great gifts. Admission is $2, and there will be food and beverages available for purchase.

Epworth Christian School Christmas Market

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Time: 9 AM–3 PM

Location: 14511 Sycamore Road, Laurel, DE 19956

Admission: $2

Event link: https://www.facebook.com/share/1R3UiCGirn/