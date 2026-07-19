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Dom Flemons: The American Songster® - More Than a Concert

Dom Flemons: The American Songster® - More Than a Concert

Experience Grammy-award winning musician, historian, and co-founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Dom Flemons, in a captivating live performance celebrating African American roots music, Black cowboy heritage, and the rich traditions of American folk, blues, and country music. Featuring songs, stories, and historic film clips, this performance brings American history to life through music. A memorable experience for all ages! Student discounts and group rates available.

Todd Performing Arts Center
5-25
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Carpe Diem Arts
240-203-8908
leslieadelman@carpediemarts.org
https://www.carpediemarts.org/brookletts-place-eastern-shore

Artist Group Info

Dom Flemons
https://www.theamericansongster.com/
Todd Performing Arts Center
1000 College Circle
Wye Mills, Maryland 21679
https://www.chesapeake.edu/community-resources/tpac/