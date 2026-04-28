Dogo du Togo and the Alagaa Beat Band

Friday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.

GAC, Assembly Hall

Doors, Cash Bar and Snacks on the Terrace at 6:30 p.m.

An electrifying West African concert fusing Vodún-inspired melodies and traditional Togolese rhythms into a powerful, trance-driven contemporary Afro-beat sound.