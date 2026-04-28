Dogo du Togo and the Alagaa Beat Band
Dogo du Togo and the Alagaa Beat Band
Dogo du Togo and the Alagaa Beat Band
Friday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.
GAC, Assembly Hall
Doors, Cash Bar and Snacks on the Terrace at 6:30 p.m.
An electrifying West African concert fusing Vodún-inspired melodies and traditional Togolese rhythms into a powerful, trance-driven contemporary Afro-beat sound.
Guerrieri Academic Commons Assembly Hall at Salisbury University
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Salisbury University Cultural Affairs
410 548 3586
culturalaffairs@salibury.edu
Guerrieri Academic Commons Assembly Hall at Salisbury University
1134 South Salisbury Blvd.Salisbury, Maryland 1134 South Salisbury Blvd., 21801