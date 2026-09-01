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Dessert Theater: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

Dessert Theater: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe will be presented live by The King's Players at Connection Church in Laurel DE on Sunday October 11 at 6PM. The King's Players hail from Liberty University and will bring a wonderful night of the dramatic arts for you to enjoy.

Based on the story by C.S. Lewis, the exciting, magical journey to Narnia experienced in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe will demonstrate the sacrificial death of Jesus as payment for our sins. There are no tickets required to attend this night of theater. A love donation will be welcome to cover the travel costs for the drama team. Desserts will be served at 5:30. Connection Church is located at 28714 Seaford Rd in Laurel DE. For details, call 302-875-4646 or email Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com

Connection Church
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Connection Church
302-875-4646
Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com
www.ConnectionsChurchDE.com

Artist Group Info

kathytheavonlady@hotmail.com
Connection Church
28714 Seaford Rd (Corner of Alt 13 &amp; Bethel Rd)
LAUREL, Delaware 19956
302-875-4646
Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com
www.ConnectionsChurchDE.com