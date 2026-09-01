Dessert Theater: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe will be presented live by The King's Players at Connection Church in Laurel DE on Sunday October 11 at 6PM. The King's Players hail from Liberty University and will bring a wonderful night of the dramatic arts for you to enjoy.

Based on the story by C.S. Lewis, the exciting, magical journey to Narnia experienced in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe will demonstrate the sacrificial death of Jesus as payment for our sins. There are no tickets required to attend this night of theater. A love donation will be welcome to cover the travel costs for the drama team. Desserts will be served at 5:30. Connection Church is located at 28714 Seaford Rd in Laurel DE. For details, call 302-875-4646 or email Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com

