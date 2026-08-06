Delaware Friends of Folk Open Mic Concert: Delmarva Folk Hero Competition

The Delaware Friends of Folk present Round 2 of the Delmarva Folk Hero Contest as their August coffeehouse concert in the Earle Teat Music Store. Up to 8 acts (soloists or small groups) may each perform 3 songs (originals, traditional or "covers") and the audience will pick 3 favorites to join 3 other semifinalists picked by DFF's board from video submissions. Those wishing to perform may sign up from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and will be admitted free. Audience admission is $5 for adult (age 20 up) DFF members and $7 adult non-members; teens 14-19 pay half-price; and children/youth up to age 13 are admitted free.

The combined finalists will perform at the Delmarva Folk Festival near Hartly in the evening of Friday, Oct. 16; the audience will rank their favorites by paper ballot; and the winner will receive a $100 honorarium; the first performance slot the next day, noon to 12:30; and the opportunity to return to the festival in 2027 as the host/MC for the Friday Delmarva Folk Hero finals.

Freshly baked cookies and both hot and cold beverages will be offered for sale at nominal prices.

The Delaware Friends of Folk are a nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.delfolk.org.

