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Concert in the Park with Rhythm Section

Concert in the Park with Rhythm Section

This month we will feature a local band called The Rhythm Section. Enjoy covers of hits from a wide variety of hits! We plan on having 1 or 2 different food trucks on site (to be named later) for dining options. Cypress Park opens at 5:30 p.m.; the concert kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m. Bring your blanket or lawn chair or sit on the bleachers to enjoy some great live music and make an evening of it in Cypress Park. The concert series will be held on the 2nd Thursday of each month from May until Sept. Please make plans to join us as entrance is free

Cypress Park
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pocomoke City
410-957-1333 ext. 107
https://www.cityofpocomoke.com/events/calendar

Artist Group Info

Rhythm Section
arussell@pocomokemd.gov
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560891231006
Cypress Park
7 Bridge St
Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851
410-957-1333 ext. 107
mshannon@pocomokemd.gov
https://www.facebook.com/events/1270117901766161/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22your_upcoming_events_unit%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D