Concert in the Park with Greenback Pack

This is the first musical concert of the year in Cypress park for the summer concert series. This month we will feature a local group called Greenback Pack. This band has played in many of our local establishments. We plan on having 1 or 2 different food trucks on site (to be named later) for dining options.

Cypress Park opens at 5:30pm, concert kicks off at 6:30pm until 8:30pm. Bring your blanket, lawn chair or sit on the bleachers to enjoy some great live music and make a evening in Cypress Park. The concert series will be held on the 2nd Thursday of each month from May until Sept. Please make plans to join us as entrance is free