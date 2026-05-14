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Concert in the Park with Greenback Pack

Concert in the Park with Greenback Pack

This is the first musical concert of the year in Cypress park for the summer concert series. This month we will feature a local group called Greenback Pack. This band has played in many of our local establishments. We plan on having 1 or 2 different food trucks on site (to be named later) for dining options.

Cypress Park opens at 5:30pm, concert kicks off at 6:30pm until 8:30pm. Bring your blanket, lawn chair or sit on the bleachers to enjoy some great live music and make a evening in Cypress Park. The concert series will be held on the 2nd Thursday of each month from May until Sept. Please make plans to join us as entrance is free

Cypress Park
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026

Event Supported By

Pocomoke City
410-957-1333 ext. 107
https://www.cityofpocomoke.com/events/calendar

Artist Group Info

Greenback Pack
arussell@cityofpocomoke.com
https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Greenback-Pack-61574903834635/
Cypress Park
7 Bridge St
Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851
410-957-1333 ext. 107
mshannon@pocomokemd.gov
https://www.facebook.com/events/1270117901766161/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22your_upcoming_events_unit%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D