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Come From Away

Come From Away

The Community Players Of Salisbury present "Come From Away" is a 2013 musical, with book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. It is based on the events in the Newfoundland town of Gander during the week following the September 11 attacks, when 38 planes, carrying approximately 7,000 passengers, were ordered to land unexpectedly at Gander International Airport. The characters in the musical are based on actual Gander residents and the stranded travelers they housed and fed.

This musical is a celebration of the best of humility during the worst of times.

Wicomico High School
$20 to $25
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Players of Salisbury
410-546-0099
Tickets@cposmd.com
http://www.communityplayersofsalisbury.org/

Artist Group Info

Sbyplayers.org
Wicomico High School
201 Long Ave
Salisbury, Maryland 21804