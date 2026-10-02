Come From Away
Come From Away
A heart warming, uplifting musical the fundamental goodness of humans in times of tragedy and fear. On Sept 11, 2001, President Bush closed American airspace after the terrorist attacks. Over 30 planes and 30,000 passengers and crew landed in Gander, Newfoundland. This is the Tony winning story of their welcome by the "Islanders."
Wicomico High School Auditorium
$20 to 25
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Community Players of Salisbury
410-546-0099
Tickets@cposmd.com
Wicomico High School Auditorium
Glen AvenueSalisbury, Maryland 21804
4105460059
fresnelop@gmail.com