Come Alive!: Music from Stage and Screen
Come Alive!: Music from Stage and Screen
Allegro Academy's most anticipated event, the Summer Sing Choir Festival invites singers from across the Mid-Shore to join the intergenerational community choir. Come Alive!: Music from Stage and Screen, with nearly 100 musicians, will perform selections from Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Rogers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more. A donation of $20 is suggested.
Waterfowl Festival Building
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Allegro Academy
410-603-8361
info@allegroacademyeaston.com
Waterfowl Festival Building
40 South Harrison StreetEaston, Maryland 21601
410-603-8361
info@allegroacademyeaston.com