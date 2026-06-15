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Come Alive!: Music from Stage and Screen

Come Alive!: Music from Stage and Screen

Allegro Academy's most anticipated event, the Summer Sing Choir Festival invites singers from across the Mid-Shore to join the intergenerational community choir. Come Alive!: Music from Stage and Screen, with nearly 100 musicians, will perform selections from Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Rogers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more. A donation of $20 is suggested.

Waterfowl Festival Building
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Allegro Academy
410-603-8361
info@allegroacademyeaston.com
https://www.allegroacademyeaston.com
Waterfowl Festival Building
40 South Harrison Street
Easton, Maryland 21601
410-603-8361
info@allegroacademyeaston.com
www.allegroacademyeaston.com