Allegro Academy's most anticipated event, the Summer Sing Choir Festival invites singers from across the Mid-Shore to join the intergenerational community choir. Come Alive!: Music from Stage and Screen, with nearly 100 musicians, will perform selections from Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Rogers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more. A donation of $20 is suggested.