Coffeehouse Concert: Rebecca Lang, Lori Citro opens

Delaware Friends of Folk will resume their coffeehouse concert series at Earle Teat Music, located at 3098 N. Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901, on Saturday, May 16. Doors open at 6 p.m.; concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and admission is $7 for members of Delaware Friends of Folk, $10 for non-members, teens are half-price, and those 12 and under are admitted free. Fresh-brewed coffee, freshly baked cookies, and other snacks will be available. Seating may be limited. The May coffeehouse concert features Rebecca Lang, with Lori Citro opening.

A classically trained violinist who discovered her voice and songwriting talent later in life, Rebecca Lang brings a rich, authentic perspective to the Folk/Americana genre. Initially fronting Delmarva Folk Festival veterans Butter Queen Sister, she now performs as a solo artist accompanied by electric guitarist Chris Kennedy, weaving together themes of nature, family, and the beauty of the everyday. Rebecca’s songwriting has earned significant industry acclaim, including a Songs for Social Change finalist nod for "Give Me Your Tired" and a Star Launch win for "Suns' Rays." Her music is frequently sought-after for film and television, most recently featuring in the 2024 film "Canary Black." A staple of the Mid-Atlantic folk scene, Rebecca has performed at prestigious venues and festivals including World Cafe Live, The Philadelphia Folk Festival, and Rockwood Music Hall. Whether she is playing instrumental violin, heartfelt children’s music, or harmony for fellow artists, Rebecca’s versatility and lyrical depth continue to resonate with audiences across the region.

Lori Citro is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist with a career rooted in both the songwriter circuit and the world of musical theater. A five-time ASCAP Plus Award winner, she has performed along the East Coast at premier venues like World Cafe Live, the Ladybug Festival, and Rockwood Music Hall. Her original compositions have gained international airplay from Australia to Michigan and have been featured on several Hometown Heroes compilation CDs. Beyond her solo work, Lori is a highly sought-after theatrical accompanist and has toured as a keyboardist for the Swiss band Milow the Girl. A dedicated educator and recipient of a Delaware Division of the Arts grant, Lori teaches piano and voice in Newark, Del., where she continues to be a driving force in the Mid-Atlantic music community.

Tickets are available online at delfolk.org or at the door. Current members, email delfolk@gmail.com for a discount code. Cash, Venmo or PayPal are accepted in person, while credit cards can be used online. Tickets will not be shipped; online advance-purchasers should identify themselves by name upon arrival to claim their tickets.

This Delaware Friends of Folk event is supported in part by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com.

www.delfolk.org/

https://www.facebook.com/earleteatmusic/

https://www.rebeccalangmusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/3queensmusic/