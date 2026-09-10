On September 19, Delaware Friends of Folk will resume their coffeehouse concert series at Earle Teat Music, 3098 N. Dupont Hwy, Dover, Del. Doors open at 6 p.m. Fresh-brewed coffee, fresh-baked cookies, and other snacks will be available. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and seating may be limited.

The evening will feature country blues master Paul Sprawl. Paul quit his day job in September 1997 and embarked on the long and winding road of being a full-time performer who writes and records his own songs and performs all over North America and in Europe. HIs songs are of a rootsy Americana sort. “As much as anything else, I'm coming from a country blues place, but even people on the streets in Mississippi generally don't know what country blues is anymore. That's alright, because people like it when they hear it!” Paul is touring with his current recording “Dark Night Sky,” recorded at his off-grid homestead/artist residency in Terlingua, Texas, near Big Bend National Park.

Tickets are available online at delfolk.org or at the door. Current members, email delfolk@gmail.com for a discount code. Cash, Venmo or PayPal are accepted in person, while credit cards can be used online. Tickets will not be mailed.

Some Delaware Friends of Folk events are supported in part by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com.

Links:

www.delfolk.org

https://www.facebook.com/earleteatmusic

https://paulsprawl.com/home