Chincoteague Island Concert Stage presents Trio Niche in Concert

Step back into the elegance of the late 1700s and early 1800s as the Chincoteague Cultural Alliance welcomes Trio Niche on Saturday, November 21. Featuring acclaimed College of William & Mary faculty members Susan Via on violin, Sarah Glosson on cello, and Tom Marshall on the historically authentic fortepiano, this exceptional trio will breathe life into masterworks of the European classical period. Performing pieces by legendary composers Haydn, Mozart, and Hummel, the group combines beautiful, historical music with stories about the era's musical history. Don't miss this evening of majestic music in an intimate setting at the CCA Center for the Arts at 6309 Church Street. Doors open at 6:30 PM, the concert begins at 7:00 PM, and a cash bar with beer, wine and soft drinks will be available. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth 18 and under, available online via the Chincoteague Cultural Alliance Website or locally (cash only) at H&H Pharmacy. Some tickets will be available at the door.