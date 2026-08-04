Chesapeake Music Presents: Synchrony Quartet

Chesapeake Music is thrilled to welcome Synchrony Quartet back to the Ebenezer Theater, following a truly unforgettable performance at the 2026 Chesapeake Chamber Music Competition. Based in Chicago, this saxophone quartet — comprising Philip Kleutgens, Hudson O’Reilly, Matthew Johnson, and Haven Kahn — is known for delivering a creative and engaging program that transcends genre. Equally versed in a wide range of musical styles, each member creates original arrangements and transcriptions of beloved classical works and popular music while celebrating and promoting new and exciting contemporary compositions.

Synchrony Quartet has quickly become one of the nation’s most electrifying young chamber ensembles, boasting a slate of impressive competition wins in 2026. In addition to taking home the Anne D. Moran Silver Prize at the Chesapeake Chamber Music Competition, Synchrony was named winners of the Music Teachers National Association Chamber Music Competition and North American Saxophone Alliance Quartet Competition, as well as grand prize winners of the Coltman Chamber Music Competition. The ensemble was formed through the studio of acclaimed saxophonist and pedagogue Taimur Sullivan and is dedicated to fostering meaningful collaborations between performers, composers, and local arts communities.