CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Chesapeake Music Presents: Catherine Cho & Friends Residency III

Chesapeake Music Presents: Catherine Cho & Friends Residency III

Catherine Cho & Friends is a trio of unique chamber residencies curated and led by Chesapeake Music Artistic Director Catherine Cho. Each residency features Catherine working and performing with different groups of outstanding young musicians, exploring and presenting programs that celebrate the richness and versatility of the chamber music repertoire. During each visit, these artists will deliver two days of community outreach & education events, followed by a culminating Saturday evening Interlude Series performance. These residencies offer audiences intimate and extraordinary musical experiences that showcase the artistry and versatility of a new generation of performers.

For Residency III, Catherine Cho (on viola) is joined by violinist Lun Li, cellist Sterling Elliott and pianist Albert Cano Smit.

The Ebenezer Theater at the Prager Family Center for the Arts
$0 - 50
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 17 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chesapeake Music
410-819-0380
info@chesapeakemusic.org
www.chesapeakemusic.org

Artist Group Info

Catherine Cho, Lun Li, Sterling Elliott, Albert Cano Smit
The Ebenezer Theater at the Prager Family Center for the Arts
17 S Washington St
Easton, Maryland 21601