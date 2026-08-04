Chesapeake Music Presents: Catherine Cho & Friends Residency I

Catherine Cho & Friends is a trio of unique chamber residencies curated and led by Chesapeake Music Artistic Director Catherine Cho. Each residency features Catherine working and performing with different groups of outstanding young musicians, exploring and presenting programs that celebrate the richness and versatility of the chamber music repertoire. During each visit, these artists will deliver two days of community outreach & education events, followed by a culminating Saturday evening Interlude Series performance. These residencies offer audiences intimate and extraordinary musical experiences that showcase the artistry and versatility of a new generation of performers.

For Residency I, Catherine Cho (on viola) is joined by violinists Tianyou Ma and Gabrielle Després, cellist Leland Ko, tenor Daniel McGrew, and pianist Charles Berofsky.