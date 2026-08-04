Chesapeake Music Presents: ArcoStrum

The 2026–2027 Chesapeake Music season opens features ArcoStrum, the trailblazing duo of violinist Strauss Shi and guitarist TY Zhang. Praised as “a first-rate ensemble among the new generation of performing artists,” ArcoStrum captivates audiences with a groundbreaking program that blends everything from classical masterpieces, to Chinese traditional music, to prog rock, to popular music. TY performs on both acoustic and electric guitars, while Strauss performs on violin and traditional Chinese instruments, including the erhu and Chinese flute. The result is a distinctive cultural perspective and innovative musical voice that is truly one of a kind!

Audience Prize recipients of the 2023 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition, ArcoStrum has brought their remarkable artistry and charismatic stage presence to sold-out audiences around the world. The duo has performed in renowned venues and festivals, and has been featured in The Violin Channel, The Strad, and Chamber Music America Magazine, earning recognition for their artistry, creativity, and boundary-crossing approach to performance. TY and Strauss believe in the power of music to spark imagination. Every note they play reflects hours of collaboration, a deep respect for tradition, and a mutual drive to reinvent and leave their mark.