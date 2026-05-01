Charlie Paparella Comes For Cafe Night in Laurel DE

Charlie Paparella comes to Cafe Night with his light-hearted humor as he shares the gift of storytelling. You will feel uplifted. Afte rall,. " A joyful heart is like good medicine". Add his ability to make you smile with his comfortable guitar sounds and you have a lively time of fellowship with touched hearts as he sings the well-known and well-loved songs of the church.

When does this happen? Sunday night June 14. The music with Charlie begins at 6PM. but come a bit earlier as there will be desserts served. There is no charge to attend. Connection Church is located at 28714 Seaford Rd in Laurel DE. Should you not be able to attend, the event will be streamed live on Facebook, Connection Church DE. For further information on this or the July 19 Cafe Night with Ashley Smith and the worship team from The Tabernacle of The Living God, call 302-875-4646.