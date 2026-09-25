Cafe Night with Jason Evans

The Jason Evans Family will be the featured musicians during Café Night at Connection Church in Laurel. You may be familiar with hearing Jason Evans as an on-air radio personality on 88.7 The Bridge. On Sunday October 18 at 6 PM you will experience his gift for ushering open hearts into the presence of God through song and stories. Accompanied by his talented wife on piano and vocals, you will depart uplifted. PLUS…at 5:30 the folks at this coffee -house style Café Night welcome you for our Apple Orchard Dessert Bar! Come alone and meet friends. Or, bring a friend with you. But, whatever you do, don’t miss this great night out! There is no charge to attend. Connection Church is at 28714 Seaford Rd in Laurel, DE. For information, about Café Night or The Dessert Theater on October 11 or The Gaither-Style Sing with Ray Bennett & The Shepherd’s Voice on Nov 1, contact 302-875-4646.