CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

"BORN OF OUR SINGING" -The Tidewater Singers Choral Concerts

"BORN OF OUR SINGING" -The Tidewater Singers Choral Concerts

On our 25th year, the Tidewater Singers invite you all to celebrate with us the meaning of our country as we approach its 250th anniversary. We will celebrate all the ideals and original dreams of our diversity and spirit. Through the compositions of such artists as Katherine Lee Bates, Aaron Copland, Malcolm Dalglish, Moses Hogan and Oscar Peterson, we are reminded that the ideals of equality, family and thanksgiving are "Born of Our Singing"!
"The promise of living with hope and thanksgiving is born of our loving our friends and our labor." - Horace Everett

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
$20.00
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Tidewater Singers
tidewatersingers@gmail.com
tidewatersingers.org
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
315 Goldsborough Street
Easton, Maryland 21601