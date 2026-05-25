"BORN OF OUR SINGING" -The Tidewater Singers Choral Concerts

On our 25th year, the Tidewater Singers invite you all to celebrate with us the meaning of our country as we approach its 250th anniversary. We will celebrate all the ideals and original dreams of our diversity and spirit. Through the compositions of such artists as Katherine Lee Bates, Aaron Copland, Malcolm Dalglish, Moses Hogan and Oscar Peterson, we are reminded that the ideals of equality, family and thanksgiving are "Born of Our Singing"!

"The promise of living with hope and thanksgiving is born of our loving our friends and our labor." - Horace Everett

