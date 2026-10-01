Arts Alive 2nd Tuesday Concert

Amor y Luz is a two-woman Latin American music ensemble presenting “Música, Alegría y Movimiento”, an interactive program designed to lift spirits, spark memories, and inspire connection.

Amy Vitro on flute/guitar/percussion/vocals and Kutasha Silva on vocals/cello create rich harmonies, infectious rhythms, and a celebration of alegría (joy/delight). Featuring styles such as bolero, bomba, cumbia, and more, this uplifting performance offers a window into Latin American dance and song while celebrating community and the power of music to bring people together.