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Arts Alive 2nd Tuesday Concert

Arts Alive 2nd Tuesday Concert

Amor y Luz is a two-woman Latin American music ensemble presenting “Música, Alegría y Movimiento”, an interactive program designed to lift spirits, spark memories, and inspire connection.

Amy Vitro on flute/guitar/percussion/vocals and Kutasha Silva on vocals/cello create rich harmonies, infectious rhythms, and a celebration of alegría (joy/delight). Featuring styles such as bolero, bomba, cumbia, and more, this uplifting performance offers a window into Latin American dance and song while celebrating community and the power of music to bring people together.

Brookletts Place/Talbot Senior Center
12:15 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Carpe Diem Arts
240-203-8908
leslieadelman@carpediemarts.org
https://www.carpediemarts.org/brookletts-place-eastern-shore

Artist Group Info

Amor y Luz
amoryluzmusic@gmail.com
Brookletts Place/Talbot Senior Center
400 Brookletts Street
Easton, Maryland 21601