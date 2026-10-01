Arts Alive 2nd Tuesday Concert
Arts Alive 2nd Tuesday Concert
Amor y Luz is a two-woman Latin American music ensemble presenting “Música, Alegría y Movimiento”, an interactive program designed to lift spirits, spark memories, and inspire connection.
Amy Vitro on flute/guitar/percussion/vocals and Kutasha Silva on vocals/cello create rich harmonies, infectious rhythms, and a celebration of alegría (joy/delight). Featuring styles such as bolero, bomba, cumbia, and more, this uplifting performance offers a window into Latin American dance and song while celebrating community and the power of music to bring people together.
Brookletts Place/Talbot Senior Center
12:15 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Carpe Diem Arts
240-203-8908
leslieadelman@carpediemarts.org
Artist Group Info
Amor y Luz
amoryluzmusic@gmail.com
Brookletts Place/Talbot Senior Center
400 Brookletts StreetEaston, Maryland 21601