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9th Annual Wicomico Day School Holiday Bazaar

9th Annual Wicomico Day School Holiday Bazaar

The 9th Annual Wicomico Day School Parent Association Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov.7, 2026, starting at 10 am. Start your holiday shoppnig while supporting the school's Parent Association. Admission is free. The fundraiser will feature local vendors and delicious food. Don't miss out on this event to support the school's Parent Association, which is raising funds for the school's technology fund, as well as PE equipment. Hope to see you out there!

Wicomico Day School
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Wicomico Day School
410-546-5451
pa@wicomicodayschool.com
wicomicodayschool.com

Artist Group Info

joan.soundadvice@gmail.com
Wicomico Day School
1315 Old Ocean City Rd.
Salisbury, Maryland 21804
410-546-5451
pa@wicomicodayschool.com
wicomicodayschool.com