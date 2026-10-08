9th Annual Wicomico Day School Holiday Bazaar

The 9th Annual Wicomico Day School Parent Association Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov.7, 2026, starting at 10 am. Start your holiday shoppnig while supporting the school's Parent Association. Admission is free. The fundraiser will feature local vendors and delicious food. Don't miss out on this event to support the school's Parent Association, which is raising funds for the school's technology fund, as well as PE equipment. Hope to see you out there!