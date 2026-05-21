The Spirit Foundation, Inc. presents our 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament Gentlemen on the Greens at Ocean Resorts Golf Club on Saturday, June 20 at 8 a.m.

The Spirit Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3), and is the charitable arm of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Delta Sigma Omega chapter. The Spirit Foundation, Inc.'s purpose is to support educational and community service programs on the Lower Eastern Shore.

See our flyer for registration and sponsorship details: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G9w4wvP8AU5Y8KYVDH5TT1Op0K2Sjg-w/view?usp=sharing