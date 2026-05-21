CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament Gentlemen on the Greens

2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament Gentlemen on the Greens

The Spirit Foundation, Inc. presents our 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament Gentlemen on the Greens at Ocean Resorts Golf Club on Saturday, June 20 at 8 a.m.

The Spirit Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3), and is the charitable arm of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Delta Sigma Omega chapter. The Spirit Foundation, Inc.'s purpose is to support educational and community service programs on the Lower Eastern Shore.

See our flyer for registration and sponsorship details: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G9w4wvP8AU5Y8KYVDH5TT1Op0K2Sjg-w/view?usp=sharing

Ocean Resorts Golf Club
$25-$1200
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Spirit Foundation, Inc.
https://aka-dso.wildapricot.org
Ocean Resorts Golf Club
10655 Cathell Rd
Berlin, Maryland 21811
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G9w4wvP8AU5Y8KYVDH5TT1Op0K2Sjg-w/view?usp=sharing