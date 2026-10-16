Oh He Dead Brings New Album Vertigo to Easton's Avalon Theatre

For D.C.-based band Oh He Dead, years of touring and making music together have created a bond that extends far beyond the stage.

The group, which performed at Easton's Avalon Theatre on October 14, began as a folk duo between lead singer CJ Johnson and guitarist Andrew Valenti. Since then, the band has expanded its lineup and sound, incorporating elements of soul, funk, and rock.

Their latest album, Vertigo, released in September, reflects that collaborative approach. The album cover features Johnson's six-year-old son, Wallace, who has occasionally joined the band on tour.

"It's hard being away, but it's also hard having him here because touring is just not a place for a kid," Johnson said. "I love that I feel, by a six-year-old, supported. That he's just like, my mom's doing her thing."

That sense of family extends to her bandmates, too.

"The family aspect of this band is my favorite part of this band," Johnson said. "The fact that we are still a band, and we are not tired of each other. These are my people."

For drummer Adam Ashforth, that support has been especially meaningful in his sobriety journey.

"When I joined the band, I was like six months sober. I'm now almost like 10 years, and I just feel safe," Ashforth said.

That trust has also strengthened their musical collaboration, allowing members to exchange criticism and experiment with their sound.

And despite the work that goes into creating their music, Johnson's hopes for audiences remain simple.

"I want people to just leave being like, 'Wow. I had such a great time. I would go to that show anytime.' That's all I want."