Go Green OC Brings Composting and Sustainability to E-Volution Expo

Electric vehicles, bikes and even a flying car are among the technologies coming to Ocean City for the E-Volution Expo, but Go Green OC founder Josh Chamberlain is bringing a much simpler approach to sustainability.

“People are not at all, like, understanding how composting works,” Chamberlain said. “And then when they see it and they’re like, ‘I can do this at home easily. I just put it on the ground and I put leaves over it.’”

Go Green OC will have an 80-foot display at the expo demonstrating its composting process. The nonprofit will also offer a limited number of free buckets of compost and a chance to win a compost tumbler.

The event comes during what Chamberlain says has been a year of growth for the organization. Go Green OC is working with a record 27 businesses this season, compared with 23 last year.

The organization also partnered with an Ocean City church to compost food waste from its community meals. Combined with recycling and compostable products, Chamberlain says the program has reduced the church’s trash by about 80 percent.

But growth has brought challenges. Chamberlain says Go Green OC is limited by its equipment, staffing and funding, even as more businesses express interest in participating.

“I think the key word here is progress,” Chamberlain said. “Seven years ago, not a single soul came out to the farm.”

Go Green OC hopes to eventually expand its capacity as it continues working toward its larger goal of moving Ocean City toward zero waste.