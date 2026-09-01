Balancing Craft and Commerce: A Profile of Rehoboth Art League Artists

More than 125 artists and artisans recently filled the Rehoboth Art League’s Henlopen Acres campus for its 53rd annual Outdoor Fine Art and Fine Craft Show. Behind the work on display, artists face the challenge of turning years of craft into a livelihood while balancing the costs of materials, travel and exhibiting. Delmarva Public Media’s Elizabeth Axehead reports on the work that goes into making a living as an artist.

Rehoboth artist Kim Klabe has participated in the show for nearly two decades. This year, temperatures climbed past 95 degrees as artists hauled work onto the wooded campus and assembled booths around uneven ground, tree roots and rocks.

“Putting up the tents in this heat is difficult and sweaty and hard,” Klabe said.

For ceramic artist Millie Crotty, appearing at the Outdoor Show for the first time, that physical work is familiar. Crotty grew up around union workers and builders and said their work ethic shaped her approach to ceramics.

“It takes a lot of time and a lot of effort,” Crotty said. “Growing up with people around me that were just working hard and creating things, I think that just really molded me into an artist.”

Crotty has kept ceramics at the center of her working life since graduating college in 2005, but pricing handmade work remains difficult.

“I often underprice my stuff, because I like for people to afford it,” she said.

Artists also face application fees, booth costs, materials and travel before making a sale. Florida sculptor Scott Causey, who traveled to Rehoboth with his wife, said those expenses make sales important, but relationships can matter just as much.

“I might not sell at that particular show,” Causey said. “It might be the next show or it might be the next year.”

After more than 35 years traveling the art-show circuit, Causey said the work has also brought lifelong friendships and experiences around the country.

“It’s a good life,” he said. “It’s a hard life.”

The Rehoboth Art League continues to host exhibitions, classes and other events throughout the year.

