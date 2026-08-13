Album of the Week: Portraits of Tracy

Delmarva Public Media’s Elizabeth Axehead spotlights Portraits of Tracy’s latest EP, Q: From Where Do Our Primal Instincts Originate? A: MTV!

Released July 24, 2026, the EP lets noisy indie rock, rave synths, psychedelic haze and pop hooks bleed together like MTV left on overnight while you sleep, all in 21 minutes.

Portraits of Tracy is the solo project of Tracy Geneviève Amare, a 22-year-old one-woman band who played nearly every instrument heard on the record. Amare also produced, mixed and mastered the EP herself.

Across the record, Amare treats political frustration, romance and absurdist humor with the same restless energy she brings to genre. Fuzzy guitars and blown-out noise give way to euphoric synths and huge pop melodies, but the constant pivots rarely feel arbitrary. Amare’s sharp instinct for hooks keeps all that stylistic agility grounded.