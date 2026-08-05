Chamber Music by the Sea Brings World-Class Performers to Maryland's Eastern Shore

What started as a dream inspired by Maryland's Eastern Shore has grown into a festival that brings internationally acclaimed musicians to some of Worcester County's most unexpected venues.

Violinist Elena Urioste founded Chamber Music by the Sea after years of visiting her parents in Berlin and imagining a chamber music festival that felt rooted in the landscape and community she had come to love.

"I sort of always fantasized about starting a small music festival where just a few friends could gather and play chamber music," Urioste said. "A friend of mine was like, 'Your parents sort of live in... pretty close to everything you're describing. Why don't you just do it there?'"

Since its debut in 2016 with just two concerts, Chamber Music by the Sea has expanded into an annual weeklong festival featuring performances across Berlin, Snow Hill and Ocean Pines. Rather than limiting concerts to traditional recital halls, Urioste has embraced venues including churches, libraries, wine bars, yoga studios and even the Mermaid Museum.

"I just sort of wanted to really bring chamber music to people rather than setting something up in one place and expecting everyone to travel there," she said.

Beyond the performances, the festival also invests in the next generation of musicians through its partnership with the Worcester County Education Foundation, introducing local students to live classical music.

"If one child really, really sparks with a musical experience that they've had, there's just nothing like it," Urioste said.

Although Urioste now lives in London and performs internationally, she continues returning to the Eastern Shore each summer, drawn back by the community that inspired the festival. Chamber Music by the Sea runs Aug. 9-15 with concerts and community events throughout Worcester County.